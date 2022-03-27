Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of TECK opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

