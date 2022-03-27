Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.84.

NYSE CCEP opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

