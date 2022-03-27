Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 50.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

IMIAF opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. IMI has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI Plc is an engineering company, which designs, manufacturing, and services of engineered solutions that control the precise movement of fluids. It operates trough the following segments: IMI Critical Engineering; IMI Precision Engineering; and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering segment provides flow control solutions.

