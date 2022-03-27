Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 50.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
IMIAF opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. IMI has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.01.
About IMI (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.