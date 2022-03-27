Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSTA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $3,409,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

