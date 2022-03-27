Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

