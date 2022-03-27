REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.15). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.13 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

