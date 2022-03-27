Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

