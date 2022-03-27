Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

