ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 209,360 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

