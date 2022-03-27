Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 26,090 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HZNP stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

