Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells $4,936,500.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

