ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNI. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ATN International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

