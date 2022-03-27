Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “
Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bit Digital by 674.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Bit Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.
Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
