Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.