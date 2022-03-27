Jefferies Financial Group Cuts IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,845

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,135 ($28.11) to GBX 1,845 ($24.29) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,265.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.