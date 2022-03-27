Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.98. Eaton has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

