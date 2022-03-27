Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workiva posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $67,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $46,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.32 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

