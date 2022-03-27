Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.