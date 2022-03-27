Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1490 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.89 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $683.74 million 7.68

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.82% 143.52% 11.53%

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

