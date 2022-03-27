KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

