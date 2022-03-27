USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.14

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -538.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $227,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

