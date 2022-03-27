Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $13.23

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $13.67. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 73 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $745.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -1.26.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. Research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

