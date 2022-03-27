Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 202,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,948,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

