Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.15

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 770787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58.

Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

