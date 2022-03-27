Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.29 and last traded at $91.87. 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 419,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,539.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.
About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
