Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Down 63.4% in March

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:TCAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

