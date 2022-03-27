Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the February 28th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

