Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 266.5% in March

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 266.5% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.