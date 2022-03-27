JMP Securities Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $20.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.