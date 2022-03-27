Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) to Sell

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 94.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

