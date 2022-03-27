Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $14.66 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter worth about $9,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

