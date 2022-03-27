Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $14.66 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter worth about $9,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.