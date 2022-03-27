Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.67. Usio has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the third quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Usio during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

