FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.90.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.50.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

