FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.90.
FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.50.
In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.