The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 122 ($1.61).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.48 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.84).

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,369.14).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

