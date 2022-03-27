$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,842,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

