Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Announce -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRO stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

