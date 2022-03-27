Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £348.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74).

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($13,033.18). In the last three months, insiders bought 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,305.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

