Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

