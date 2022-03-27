Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Affirm has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.