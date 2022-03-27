KeyCorp Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $44.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.03.

APA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $42.09.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

