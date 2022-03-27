BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Cut to €72.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.76.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

