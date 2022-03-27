Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.20

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CWBHF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

