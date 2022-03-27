Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) PT Lowered to 350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80.
