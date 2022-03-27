Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $95.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

