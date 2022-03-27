Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $95.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
NYSE HLI opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.