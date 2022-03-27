PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRVCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

