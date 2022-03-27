Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.85 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.11.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
