Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.85 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

