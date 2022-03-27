Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc is a agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platform for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.