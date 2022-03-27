Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.47.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Prosus has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

