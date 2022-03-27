Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.63).

Future stock opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.99) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,767.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,842 ($24.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($52.24). The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($41.36) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($307,209.51).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

