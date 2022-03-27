Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.71. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £545.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

About Empiric Student Property (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.