Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.71. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £545.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

